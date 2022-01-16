Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 16

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
John Harter and Amanda Middleton-Stellflue, both of Onalaska.
Casey Peterson and Elise Flottmeyer, both of La Crosse.
Sterling Roper and Aurora Waite, both of La Crosse.
Dennis Shay and Randi Kratz, both of La Crosse.
Carmen Stout of Stoughton and Elizabeth Koenen of La Crosse.
