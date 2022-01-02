Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 2

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Mark Alberts and Danielle Martinson, both of Holmen.

John Brickman and Adelina Inzunza, both of Onalaska.

Jonathan Henry and Marilynn Jensen, both of La Crosse.

Dominic Hopke and Kathleen Stalsberg, both of La Crosse.

Nathan Lewis and Haley Anderson, both of Barre.

David Markos and Denise Johnson, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Monsoor and Moriah Cody, both of Greenfield.

Doua Vang and Lynda Thor, both of La Crosse.

Cody Welch of Shoreview and Hope Kapelke of Arden Hills.

Morgan Wolf and Chelsea McMillan, both of Fort Wayne.

Jeffrey Anderson and Melissa Wolf, both of West Salem.

Tanner Hill of Gays Mills and Sylvia Mauss of Onalaska.

Anthony Streicher and Cassidy Fitzsimmons, both of La Crosse.

David Wendt of La Crosse and Lisa Wendt of Onalaska.

