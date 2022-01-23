Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 23

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Travis Dye of Independence and Sophie Chase La Crosse.
Robert Lee and Kimberly Deml, both of Holmen.
Aryan Murphy and Katrina Bluske, both of La Crosse.
Gabriel Patros and Nikki Harjo, both of La Crosse.
Ty Shatzer and Logan Trussoni, both of Onalaska.
Benjamin Strand and Jordan Wegner, both of Hamilton.
