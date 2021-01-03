Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 3

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Devin Anderson and Rylee Molter, both of La Crosse.

David Bashaw and Clare Peter, both of Medary.

Frank Bennett and Marianne Ring, both of Minneapolis.

Kenneth Forkes and Sara Jarr, both of La Crosse.

Corey Fravel and Bryana Williams, both of West Salem.

Alex Graf and Hailey Gamroth, both of La Crosse.

George Hoxha and Dominique Santana, both of La Crosse.

Craig Nedrelo and Hanna Niccum, both of Onalaska.

Timothy Sanger and Shana Korder, both of Shelby.

Ryan Schlegel and Julia Vradenburg, both of La Crosse.

Ramon Niemeier and Stephanie Hoffman, both of Barre.

Brett Rucker of Sparta and Caley Cavadini of West Salem.

Ryan Stalsberg and Samantha Nicklaus, both of La Crosse.

