Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 30

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Cody Kyser and Berry Jellison, both of La Crosse.
Jacob Miller and Brandi Hovey, both of Onalaska.
Bartholomew Pedretti and Paige Davids, both of La Crescent.
Jesse Rhode and Katherine Kane, both of La Crosse.
