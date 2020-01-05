You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 5
These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Trenton Bloomquist and Erin Gathke, both of Bangor.

Benjamin Brickson and Lydia Bieze, both of La Crosse.

Douglas Brown and Diane Thompson, both of La Crosse.

Justin Joy and Alexandra Strom, both of Shelby.

Andrew Loken and Alison Felt, both of Onalaska.

Gregory Milligan of La Crosse and Veronica Spencer of La Crescent.

James Fuchsteiner and Jennifer Bausch, both of Onalaska.

Jason Lee and Charlotte Kubista, both of Onalaska.

Anson Ogle and Marsha Tremain, both of La Crosse.

Catarino Reyes and Hillary Lewis, both of La Crosse.

Zackery Surrarrer of La Crosse and Chynna Zietlow of Onalaska.

