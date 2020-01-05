Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 5

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Trenton Bloomquist and Erin Gathke, both of Bangor.

Benjamin Brickson and Lydia Bieze, both of La Crosse.

Douglas Brown and Diane Thompson, both of La Crosse.

Justin Joy and Alexandra Strom, both of Shelby.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Loken and Alison Felt, both of Onalaska.

Gregory Milligan of La Crosse and Veronica Spencer of La Crescent.

James Fuchsteiner and Jennifer Bausch, both of Onalaska.

Jason Lee and Charlotte Kubista, both of Onalaska.

Anson Ogle and Marsha Tremain, both of La Crosse.

Catarino Reyes and Hillary Lewis, both of La Crosse.

Zackery Surrarrer of La Crosse and Chynna Zietlow of Onalaska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.