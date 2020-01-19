You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 19
These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Joshua Beauchene and Alexis Olson, both of La Crosse.

Andrew Buisman and Paige Wehling, both of Holmen.

Joseph Inglett and Alexandra Deshler, both of La Crosse.

Randy Kinney and Kristi Pena, both of Onalaska.

Benjamin Pfiffner and Amanda Faust, both of La Crosse.

John Webster and Annika Steele, both of La Crosse.

