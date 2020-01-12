You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 12
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 12

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Aaron Craig of Barre and Barbara Boulden of La Grange.

Bruce Nelson Jr. and Nicole Plude, both of La Crosse.

Carl Rausch to Kelly Voegele, both of La Crosse.

Chang Vang and Yer Lor, both of La Crosse.

Geu Vang and Dokkham Lor, both of Onalaska.

Robert Wegner and Megan Demaira, both of La Crosse.

