 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 11
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Martin Biondo and Angelica Timbush, both of Hutchinson.

Thomas Godwin of Trempealeau and Kathryn Edwards of Onalaska.

Mandolyn Hobson of Onalaska and Shannon Morrow of Canada.

Joseph Lewis and Kylie Doberstein, both of La Crosse.

Esequiel Morales and Chiara Ruff, both of Bentonville.

Spencer Morgan and Ashley Jacobsen, both of Onalaska.

Robert Neubauer and Tamara Keller, both of Barre.

Rudolph Rott of Holland and Alyssa Pintz of Greenfield.

Michael Sobkowiak and Christy Embke, both of La Crosse.

Brett Stanek and Sandi Koepp, both of Campbell.

Michael Zanotti and Tiffany Scott, both of Farmington.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News