Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 11

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Martin Biondo and Angelica Timbush, both of Hutchinson.
Thomas Godwin of Trempealeau and Kathryn Edwards of Onalaska.
Mandolyn Hobson of Onalaska and Shannon Morrow of Canada.
Joseph Lewis and Kylie Doberstein, both of La Crosse.
Esequiel Morales and Chiara Ruff, both of Bentonville.
Spencer Morgan and Ashley Jacobsen, both of Onalaska.
Robert Neubauer and Tamara Keller, both of Barre.
Rudolph Rott of Holland and Alyssa Pintz of Greenfield.
Michael Sobkowiak and Christy Embke, both of La Crosse.
Brett Stanek and Sandi Koepp, both of Campbell.
Michael Zanotti and Tiffany Scott, both of Farmington.
IN PHOTOS: Winter scenes in the Coulee Region
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Forest Hills Golf Course
The view west from Grandad Bluff
View from Grandads Bluff
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Bluffs
Queen Anne's lace
Maple leaves
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery
An icy perch
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
Taking a winter walk
December 29: Winter storm
Homemade snow
Homemade snow
Igloo fun
Igloo fun
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!