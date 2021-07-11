Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 11

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Martin Biondo and Angelica Timbush, both of Hutchinson.

Thomas Godwin of Trempealeau and Kathryn Edwards of Onalaska.

Mandolyn Hobson of Onalaska and Shannon Morrow of Canada.

Joseph Lewis and Kylie Doberstein, both of La Crosse.

Esequiel Morales and Chiara Ruff, both of Bentonville.

Spencer Morgan and Ashley Jacobsen, both of Onalaska.

Robert Neubauer and Tamara Keller, both of Barre.

Rudolph Rott of Holland and Alyssa Pintz of Greenfield.

Michael Sobkowiak and Christy Embke, both of La Crosse.

Brett Stanek and Sandi Koepp, both of Campbell.

Michael Zanotti and Tiffany Scott, both of Farmington.

