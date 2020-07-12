Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 12

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Carlos Alfaro and Amanda Smith, both of La Crosse.
Trenton Anderson of Onalaska and Luanne Schwartz of La Crosse.
Corbin Busch and Bobby McDonald, both of Pine Island.
James Dorrance IV and Christina Spiewak, both of La Crosse.
Joey Fredrick and Kaylie Connaughty, both of Onalaska.
Taylor Hanson and Ashley Thornton, both of West Salem.
Jacob Honadel and Ryleigh Debroux, both of Onalaska.
Ricky Honeman and Kristi McCurdy, both of La Crosse.
Matthew Koerner and Laura Jooss, both of Holmen.
Bryan Kuhn and Kathryn Zboralski, both of La Crosse.
Steve Navarro and Jessica McKinney, both of Overland Park.
Tyler Paquin and Caroline Wolf, both of Holmen.
Jarred Pfeiffer of La Crosse and Erika Pavlovics of San Diego.
Austin Serna-Zajkowski and Rebecca Voss, both of Shelby.
Ryan Sturgis and Jennifer Burmood, both of La Crosse.
Zachary Twite and Taylor Gates, both of Barre.
Tyler Vanminsel and Victoria Justice, both of Onalaska.
Aaron Youngerberg and Mellisa Wagner, both of Holmen.
Brent Zank of Holmen and Colleen Steves of West Salem.
