You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 12
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 12

{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Carlos Alfaro and Amanda Smith, both of La Crosse.

Trenton Anderson of Onalaska and Luanne Schwartz of La Crosse.

Corbin Busch and Bobby McDonald, both of Pine Island.

James Dorrance IV and Christina Spiewak, both of La Crosse.

Joey Fredrick and Kaylie Connaughty, both of Onalaska.

Taylor Hanson and Ashley Thornton, both of West Salem.

Jacob Honadel and Ryleigh Debroux, both of Onalaska.

Ricky Honeman and Kristi McCurdy, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Koerner and Laura Jooss, both of Holmen.

Bryan Kuhn and Kathryn Zboralski, both of La Crosse.

Steve Navarro and Jessica McKinney, both of Overland Park.

Tyler Paquin and Caroline Wolf, both of Holmen.

Jarred Pfeiffer of La Crosse and Erika Pavlovics of San Diego.

Austin Serna-Zajkowski and Rebecca Voss, both of Shelby.

Ryan Sturgis and Jennifer Burmood, both of La Crosse.

Zachary Twite and Taylor Gates, both of Barre.

Tyler Vanminsel and Victoria Justice, both of Onalaska.

Aaron Youngerberg and Mellisa Wagner, both of Holmen.

Brent Zank of Holmen and Colleen Steves of West Salem.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News