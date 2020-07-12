Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Carlos Alfaro and Amanda Smith, both of La Crosse.

Trenton Anderson of Onalaska and Luanne Schwartz of La Crosse.

Corbin Busch and Bobby McDonald, both of Pine Island.

James Dorrance IV and Christina Spiewak, both of La Crosse.

Joey Fredrick and Kaylie Connaughty, both of Onalaska.

Taylor Hanson and Ashley Thornton, both of West Salem.

Jacob Honadel and Ryleigh Debroux, both of Onalaska.

Ricky Honeman and Kristi McCurdy, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Koerner and Laura Jooss, both of Holmen.

Bryan Kuhn and Kathryn Zboralski, both of La Crosse.

Steve Navarro and Jessica McKinney, both of Overland Park.

Tyler Paquin and Caroline Wolf, both of Holmen.

Jarred Pfeiffer of La Crosse and Erika Pavlovics of San Diego.

Austin Serna-Zajkowski and Rebecca Voss, both of Shelby.