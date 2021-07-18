 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 18
These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Luke Bay and Sarah Nagel, both of La Crosse.

Adam Bork and Aimee Balistreri, both of Onalaska.

Jacob Brott and Molly Anderson, both of La Crosse.

Benjamin Chavalas and Alyssa Billman, both of La Crosse.

Caleb Dykstra of South Saint Paul and Abigail Meshnick of Roseville.

Joseph Ernst and Sandra Hooper, both of Onalaska.

Jesse Fredrick and Nicole Weber, both of Onalaska.

Cody Freymiller and Brittany Roscovius, both of La Crosse.

Thomas Guenther and Jamie Oliver, both of Greenfield.

Tristan Johnson and Haley Castle, both of La Crosse.

Dylan Kazynski and Elyse Root, both of Holmen.

Shayne Latzel and Lindsey Lagesse, both of Lake Saint Louis.

Nolan Nolte and Amy Browne, both of Onalaska.

Kody Seekamp and Kessa Hughes, both of West Salem.

Joseph Staebell and Kaylin Lotspaih, both of Onalaska.

Christian Strauss and Kayla Zimmerman, both of Onalaska.

Gustavo Utrera Viveros and Alyssa Boggess, both of Rockland.

Gary Walleser and Danielle Luckner, both of La Crosse.

Heath Weissenberger and Morgan Kozey, both of Onalaska.

