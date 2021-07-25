Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 25

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Justin Anderson of Stacy and Caroline Tremain of Rochester.

Matthew Besch and Caitlyn Persinger of Barre.

Kevin Clauer Jr. and Kyla Lorenzen, both of La Crosse.

Michael Gohres and Kayla Bach, both of Onalaska.

Eric Gran and Allison Rzepiejewski, both of Onalaska.

Evan Hesselberg and Christina Mulder, both of Hamilton.

Sean Hurtubise and Jessica Rooney, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Lennon and Sarah Jaech, both of Campbell.

Jacob Moths and Olivia Olson, both of La Crosse.

Warren Paulson and Kelli Janecek, both of Onalaska.

Jeremy Schaefer and Tyler Stark, both of La Crosse.

Caleb Schilling of Holland and Audrey Rundgren of Mankato.

Jeffrey Senn and Joy Weidner, both of Holmen.

James Sowa and Hanna Klinnert, both of Chicago.

Dylan Stensgard of Holland and Anna Linzmeyer of Onalaska.