Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 26

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Michael Brown of Roseville and Emma Sprehn of Shoreview.

Jeffrey Buchholtz and Jennifer Buchholtz, both of La Crosse.

Nicholas Candahl and Jessica Larson, both of La Crosse.

Darin Clark and Claire Sauer, both of La Crosse.

Gideon Dunn and Hannah Malone, both of La Crosse.

Albert Eitsert and Joann Klingerman, both of Shelby.

Samuel Greene and Jenna Winter, both of Barre.

Nathaniel Herald-Schams and Megan Kinserdahl, both of Medary.

Damien Johnson and Raiven Wright, both of West Salem.

Zackrey Kvistad and Alexis Salmi, both of Greenfield.

Drew Mack and Gabriella Kamke, both of Onalaska.

James Noble II of Hughes and Elizabeth Bierly of La Crosse.

Cordarro Pena and Rebecca Robinson, both of La Crosse.

Scott Pooler and Sara Hammond, both of Holmen.