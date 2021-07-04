 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 4
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 4

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Michael Belliveau and Rebecca Gierszewski, both of La Crosse.

Kevin Eischens and Kimberly Schneider, both of McKinney.

Derrick Kehr and Jennelle Sjolander, both of La Crosse.

Jesse Martinez and Amy Meyer, both of Onalaska.

Jonathan Nowland and Jody Newgaard, both of Onalaska.

Gabriel Patros and Nikki Harjo, both of La Crosse.

Mitchell Polk and Maleah Mumm, both of La Crosse.

James Siber of Onalaska and Courtney Billings of Tomah.

Jason Steller and Courtney Lewinski, both of La Crosse.

John Tellier and Sharon Frana, both of Onalaska.

William White and Chelsea Schafer, both of West Salem.

Matthew Wiste of Spring Grove and Mary Spittler of La Crescent.

Robert Woloszczuk of Canada and Savannah Simpson of La Crosse.

