Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 5

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

William Addison and Diane Barthelemy, both of La Crosse.

Clair Bissen and Robert Mock, West Salem.

Ross Caygill of Dodgeville and Mikayla Horstman of Burns.

Shane Doughman and Taylor Young, both of La Crosse.

Kent Kramer and Maxine Priebe, both of Holmen.

Brandon Lemoine and Keo Lor, both of La Crosse.

Curran Leonard and Terry Blair, both of La Crosse.

Bryon Olsen and Molly Snodgrass, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Opland and Abigail Lewis, both of Farmington.

Gary Simenson and Julie Hegy, both of Campbell.

Austin Stuefen of Maple Lake and Kelly Skaer of Holland.

Eric Timmons and Rachel Warmke, both of Shelby.

Patrick Wilkinson and Beatriz Alfaro, both of Medary.

