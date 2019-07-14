These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Nicholas Adams and Kaitlyn Kanis, both of Bangor.
Kyle Bethauser and Sueanne Schwartz, both of Onalaska.
Kent Ellickson and Eric Steffes, both of Onalaska.
Scott Fiksdal and Brittany Schick, both of Campbell.
Andrew Gardner and Meredith Jensen, both of Bangor.
Jordan Haines and Brianna Craig, both of Rockland.
Cullen Haldeman and Mackenzie Rendler, both of Onalaska.
Andrew Hoffmann and Christine Wilde, both of Onalaska.
Skyler Hying and Rachel Madison, both of West Salem.
Benjamin O’Reilly of Rochester and Amber Potts of Onalaska.
Jacob Overgaard and Susannah Rosendale, both of Winona.
Nathan Parker and Christopher Washburn, both of La Crosse.
Jayme Potterton and Jennifer Dockham, both of La Crosse.
Daniel Quast and Shaelee Schmidt, both of La Crosse.
Kevin Sullivan and Aubryana Kujawa, both of La Crosse.
Colin Terry and Jamie Eickmeier, both of Woodbury.
Tyler Timm of Seattle and Ashley Becker of La Crosse.
Dakota Turner of Holmen and Alexandra Emerson of La Crosse.
Alexander Valentine and Faith Bristow, both of La Crosse.
Eric Warner and Toni Matters, both of La Crosse.
David Witkiewicz and Kerstin Taylor, both of Onalaska.