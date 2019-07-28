These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Cody Blaha and Tori Flanders, both of La Crosse.
Blake Ferkingstad and Kelsey Kutzke, both of La Crosse.
Tayler Fredrickson of Warrens and Chelsea Hanson of La Crosse.
Mark Fugina and Laura Lee, both of Holland.
Matthew Hicks of Endeavor and Lydia Reilly of La Crosse.
Nathan Jones and Angela Klossing, both of Rockland.
Matthew Moyer and Jeanette Richards, both of La Crosse.
Braeden Stoner and Jessica Morrissey, both of Winona.
Richard Suh and Anessa Suhr, both of Holmen.
Tou Vang and Pang Xiong, both of Onalaska.
Collin Wells and Courtney Everson, both of Bangor.