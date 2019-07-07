These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Daniel Adler and Darian Molter, both of La Crosse.
Ryan Blough and Shyann Strickrodt, both of Onalaska.
Corey Cleven and Katherine Lindberg, both of La Crescent.
Mathew Felix and Stephanie Olsen, both of La Crosse.
Vadym Ianaiev of Duluth and Amy Springer of Logan.
Connor Martz of Auburn and Carlista Bosshard of La Crosse.
Luke Medinger of Holmen and Clara Degallier of West Salem.
Jordan Oldenburg of Onalaska and Jessica Pacholski of La Crosse.
Alexander Saucedo and Kathrine Allen, both of La Crosse.
Tyler Shrake and Nicole Niedfeldt, both of Onalaska.
Eric Small and Darlene Wolter, both of Holmen.
Adrian Ustby and Ashley Hamel, both of Holmen.