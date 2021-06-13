Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 13

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Steven Ambrose and Diane Kimball, both of La Crosse.

Aaron Anderson and Maia Rehovsky, both of Rochester.

Justin Bahr and Desirae Kulas, both of La Crosse.

Guomundur Boovarsson of Iceland and Hannah Evers of La Crosse.

Bradley Bruemmer of West Salem and Angela Misch of Greenfield.

Dylan Clipper and Caitlyn Arroyo, both of Onalaska.

Kaleb Fitzsimmons and Kaitlyn Woloszyk, both of Holmen.

Jacob Heyn of Erin and Emma Schibbelhut of Onalaska.

Neil Hickey and Melissa Moss of La Crosse.

Graham Hoshaw of Polk City and Abigail Saner of Johnston.

John Landrum and Allison Nolan, both of La Crosse.

David Larson and Staci Montanez, both of Bangor.

Scott Mathy of Onalaska and Gretchen Pangier of La Crosse.

Christopher Meunier and Desiree Bradshaw, bot of La Crosse.