Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 14

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Joshua Bever and Krysta Millis, both of Holland.

Andrew Kastantin and Sara Weinberger, both of La Crosse.

Karl Kroner and Ciana Lorene Beilke, both of Holmen.

Joshua Marco and Tiffany Reinhardt, both of La Crosse.

Anthony Mills and Mandy Rediske, both of Holmen.

Brehn Nelson and Jenna Engh, both of La Crosse.

Troy Nelson and Elizabeth Strong, both of Campbell.

Christian Niemi of Holmen and Grace Troncinski of Holland.

Travis Noordhoek and April Jenson, both of Greenfield.

Steven Oxley and Rebecca Legg, both of West Salem.

McCaffrey Pintar of La Crosse and Hannah Erickson of Holmen.

Anthony Saarem and Christine Jones, both of Shelby.

Lucas Seielstad and Rebecca Zentner, both of Onalaska.

