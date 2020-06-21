Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Reese Babcock and Kierra Hauser, both of Farmington.

Zachary Bader of La Crosse and Frenchetti Barney of Onalaska.

Alan Dutton and Rebecca Kriesel, both of Onalaska.

Andrew Gale and Lauren Schilling, both of La Crosse.

Gregory Graff of Stoddard and Heather Anderson of West Salem.

Tyler Hurguy of Onalaska and Jessica Mitchell of La Crescent.

Tyler Ike and Jennifer Aspenson, both of Holmen.

Jacob Knorr and Mary Steuck, both of La Crosse.

Seth Maxinoski and Olivia Larson, both of La Crosse.

Austin Miller and Kassandra Dorman, both of Onalaska.

Robert Miller and Debbie Rhodes, both of La Crosse.

Daniel Odenbach of West Salem and Amy Leclaire of Holmen.

Alexander Olson and Katie Tooke, both of Onalaska.

Kyle Peters and Brooke Murray, both of Onalaska.