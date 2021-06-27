Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 27

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Ryan Chapman of Holmen and Karissa Bjornstad of Onalaska.

Francisco Garcia and Kylie Hanson, both of Onalaska.

Isaac Hendrickson and Julia Schaitel, both of Winona.

Michael Komp and Katherine Van Es, both of La Crosse.

Anthony Lamore and Hannah Lamore, both of Farmington.

Rolland Pataska Jr. and Dawn Comeau, both of La Crosse.

Paul Pond of Onalaska and Lydia Oakes of Tomah.

Dwight Schomberg and Kelcey Becker, both of Barre.

Brian Vangeertruy and Katherine Johnson, both of La Crosse.

Jacob Werre of Milwaukee and Kathy Georgson of Holmen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.