Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Anthony Berres and Sadaf Umrani, both of Farmington.

Joshua Danielson of La Crosse and Alisa Petrovich of Ridgecrest.

Eric Fey and Madison Janicek, both of La Crosse.

Cole Franklin and Shelby Kliebenstein, both of Campbell.

Grant Fullmer and Trista Zimmerman, both of La Crosse.

Justin Hein of La Crosse and Karla Olson of Shelby.

Matthew Kiser and Naomi Ruiru, both of Bangor.

Cole Koenig and Kayla Helpap, both of La Crosse.

Kyle Lovejoy and Staci Blair, both of La Crosse.

Devin McClain and Rebecca Kerby, both of Campbell.

Nathan McFarlane and Melissa Northwood, both of La Crosse.

Patrick Melby and Anna Lamm, both of West Salem.

Jodie Muth and Miranda Wendt, both of La Crosse.

Mario Oliveira and Rina Paulson, both of La Crosse.

Michael Torgerson and Moua Xiong, both of La Crosse.