Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 6
MARRIAGES

Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Kyle Auerbach and Summer Lawson, both of Minnesota City.
  • Zachary Berkebile and Hannah Mothershead, both of Eagan.
  • William Bernau and Stacy Humfeld, both of Onalaska.
  • Merrick Beron and Judy Koopman, both of Rockland.
  • Collin Cooper of Wausau and Susan Lindstrom of La Crosse.
  • Austin Ehlo and Megan Kendhammer, both of La Crosse.
  • Richard Goode and Joanna Ness, both of Holmen.
  • Christopher Jeffers and Kathrin Guggenbuehl, both of La Crosse.
  • Jacob Larkin and Grace Janssen, both of La Crosse.
  • Domingo Lilon Brito and Ashley Rowin, both of La Crosse.
  • Curtis McCauley of La Crosse and Samantha Kaiser of La Crescent.
  • Sean McGuire and Brittany Schilla, both of La Crescent.
  • Nunzio Sacchetta III and Alicia Crocker, both of Onalaska.
  • Adam Schlifer and Tia Schroeder, both of Onalaska.
  • Reid Seelhammer of Chatfield and Madison Clark of La Crosse.
  • Andrew Shay and Megan Kolpien, both of La Crosse.
  • Timothy Yasick and Kristin Hunze, both of La Crosse.
