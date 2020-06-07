Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Nicholas Ammerman and Kari Kelemen, both of Holmen.

Jared Aylsworth and Christine Booth, both of Holland.

Tyler Bahr and Elizabeth Peregrine, both of La Crosse.

Jerry Bunes and Donica Gerdes, both of Rockland.

John Burchill III and Lauren Nixon, both of Onalaska.

Swisswilliam Chaney and Alexis Arihood, both of La Crosse.

Ira Engleson and Chelsie Popp, both of Onalaska.

Daniel Groothousen and Mai Moua, both of La Crosse.

Derek Lusk and Taylor Duffenbach, both of Holmen.

Cory Riley and Miranda Kane, both of Onalaska.

Brandon Rolbiecki and Cheyanne Lambert, both of La Crosse.

Nicholas Stingl and Laurel Jacobson, both of Holmen.

John Thompson and Kathleen Grapes, both of La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.