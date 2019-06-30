{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

  • Jared Anderson and Abygail Lambert, both of La Crosse.
  • Cody Clements and Arlisa Landis, both of La Crosse.
  • Justin Freybler and Cynthia Ruud, both of Wheat Ridge.
  • Christopher Knott and Arrie Teale, both of La Crosse.
  • Mark Kowald and Melissa Braund, both of Holmen.
  • Craig McKelvey and Ann Bever, both of Onalaska.
  • Abigail Messer of La Crosse and Erin Rautio of Rochester.
  • Kyle Moore and Lauren Cody, both of Onalaska.
  • Andrew Persson of Onalaska and Rachel Hundt of Washington.
