These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Todd Buran and Kathy Zeitler, both of Onalaska.
Derek Dehlinger and Mattea McKeeth, both of La Crosse.
Mark Hansen Sr. and Tammy Furloni, both of Bangor.
Scott Johnson and Leaann Bohn, both of Onalaska.
Kue Lee and Teng Yang, both of Holmen.
Robert Papke and Katharine Thiel, both of West Salem.
Roger Parrett and Michelle McBride, both of Holland.
Garrett Redman and Megan Steinke, both of Shelby.
Ryan Richardson and Shannon Fox, both of Medary.
Quartell Roberson and Gabriella Schieffer, both of La Crosse.
Robert Spencer and Meghann Howard, both of La Crosse.
Justin Taft of Weston and Morgan Massie of West Salem.
Jesse Van Voorhees and Bailey White, both of Onalaska.
Marcus Zettler and Jennifer Roets, both of La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.