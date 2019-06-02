These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Wyatt Anderson of Onalaska and Monica Wherry of Greenfield.
Tihomir Bozadjiev and Trisha Kaeler, both of Winona.
Gregory Cheek Jr. and Rebecca Farrier, both of La Crosse.
Jeffrey Copp and Jennifer Etrheim, both of La Crescent.
Carson Cox and Estie Smith, both of La Crosse.
Jonathan Garcia and Hilary Belter, both of La Crosse.
Matthew Honer and Sarah Scherber, both of La Crosse.
Timothy Johnston and Katherine Seibert, both of Holmen.
Zachary Karbula and Brenna Tolzmann, both of Onalaska.
Bradi Larson and Skylar Krose, both of La Crosse.
Michael Lonergan and Emma Conway, both of Onalaska.
Nicholas Neubauer and Amanda Knower, both of Onalaska.
Kyle Peters and Molly Arentz, both of West Salem.
Larry Richardson Jr. of Tomah and Bethany Aloisi of La Crosse.
Eric Schmidt and Amber Johnson, both of Onalaska.
Robert Shelmidine and Jordana Cavadini, both of Rockland.
Michael Stalsberg and Janet Sanwick, both of Shelby.
Aaron Thompson of Holmen and Rachael Kotek of Leon.
Shelton Tomlinson and Michaela Love, both of La Crosse.
Andrew Turpin and Jessica Brady, both of Onalaska.
Tyler Woodke of Onalaska and Rebecca Karr of Bangor.
Jacob Zanon and Emily Bartusek, both of Farmington.