These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

  • Shane Carlson and Katelyn Shepardson, both of Dakota.
  • Travis Check and Ericka Dibelius, both of La Crosse.
  • Daniel Dobbs of Farmington and Anna Reineke of Barre.
  • Benjamin Edelbach of Wabasha and Megan Nagel of Racine.
  • Ricky Endres and Roberta Kinziger, both of La Crosse.
  • Juan Sebastian Ilich Flores Herrera and Megan Ripp, both of La Crosse.
  • Monty Foster and Kathleen Turben, both of La Crosse.
  • Jerrad Hendrikson and Jennifer Vandevelde, both of La Crosse.
  • Jackson Hermanson and Julia Hurley, both of La Crosse.
  • Michael Hirsh and Erin Passe, both of Holmen.
  • Aaron Huemmer and Hannah Welch, both of La Crosse.
  • Marcus Johnson and Jennifer Arndt, both of La Crosse.
  • Thomas Loken and Heather Dayton, both of La Crosse.
  • Michael Remus and Kirby Strangstalien, both of Holmen.
  • Kaoko Rodgers and Bobbi Cina, both of Holmen.
  • Allen Stanislowski and Shelley Bretl, both of Holmen.
  • Daniel Vest and Rebecca Bathke-Manke, both of La Crosse.
