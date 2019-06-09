These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Dean Anderson and Amy Ware, both of Hamilton.
Joshua Barbara and Hanna Rezin, both of La Crosse.
John Brennan and Amanda Tilson, both of La Crosse.
Adam Harder and Sydnie Kraus, both of Campbell.
Benjamin Horn and Ava Kennebeck, both of La Crescent.
Abraham Maurice and Christina Czajkowski, both of La Crosse.
James McDonald of La Crosse and Sarah Sherwood of St. Paul.
Richard Morton and Teresa Hettman, both of La Crosse.
Jamie Olson and Tianna Hawkins, both of La Crosse.
Chad Tuescher and Brenda Axe, both of Onalaska.
Michael Valencia and Amber Miller-Yang, both of Onalaska.
Westley Wamsley and Mara Keyes, both of La Crosse.