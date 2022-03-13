 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 13

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Gerald Greider of La Crosse and Analiza Mangco of the Philippines.

These people have filed for marriage licenses in Monroe County:

Jeffery Williams and Consuela Yvonne Smith Williams.

Jimmy Steinmetz and Trish Gorn.

Dayne Geier and Kristen Gust.

Joshua Hemmersbach and Makyla Culpitt.

Romeo Castillo and Denise Whitney.

Ian Timm and Abbigail Brueggeman.

Kevin Finnigan and Sara Strozewski.

Adam Gasser and Emily Neumann.

Juan Diaz and Yvette Rodriguez.

Gary Petranek and Carol Thompson.

Jeremiah Shafer and Cassandra Prochazka.

