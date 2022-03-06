Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 6

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Trevor Kramolis and Courtney Mueller, both of Onalaska.
Zachary Lang of Coon Valley and Felicia Bauer of La Crosse.
Joshua Leyh and Faith Jaderston, both of Onalaska.
Sylvester Rentes and Tyrah Holmes, both of La Crosse.
Matthew Weaver and Michelle Pollock, both of La Crosse.
