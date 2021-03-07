 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 7
Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Zachary Benson and Kaitlyn Kanne, both of Saint Louis Park.

Matthew Campbell and Cristina Meagher, both of Onalaska.

Aaron Garms and Tanya Sullivan, both of Hamilton

