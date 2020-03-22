Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 22

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Joseph Davis and Kaitylyn Lance, both of West Salem.

Stefano Fabiano and Paige Wigen, both of La Crosse.

Brandan Fuschsel and Rainey Buchman, both of La Crosse.

Cole Koenig and Kayla Helpap, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Larson and Linnea Fiser, both of Onalaska.

Nathaniel Leske and Stephanie Price, both of La Crosse.

Nathaniel Lewis and Hanna Juoni, both of La Crosse.

Josiah Swift of La Crosse and Haili Wilson of Onalaska.

Steven Thompson of Brighton and Megan Rediske of Holmen.

Michael Warren and Lacey Proksch, both of La Crosse.

Javon Whitesell and Katie Schultz, both of Campbell.

Jacob Zielsdorf and Megan Gerry, both of La Crosse.

