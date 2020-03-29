You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 29
MARRIAGES

From the La Crosse County public records: Building permits, property transfers, marriages, births and divorces series
These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Thaddaeus Gonya of Charles City and Ashley Krautkramer of Austin.

Josiah Leisner and Danielle Graham, both of Farmington.

Robert Nordby of Minneapolis and Crystal Lewis of Farmington.

