Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 29

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Thaddaeus Gonya of Charles City and Ashley Krautkramer of Austin.
Josiah Leisner and Danielle Graham, both of Farmington.
Robert Nordby of Minneapolis and Crystal Lewis of Farmington.
