Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 1
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 1

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Samuel Helming and Victoria Perz, both of La Crosse.

Jacob Johnson and Ericka Ragner, both of Shelby.

Levi Kathan and Jessica Williams, both of Onalaska.

Patterson Lee and Maleemoua Kiatoumoua, both of La Crosse.

Bruce Myhre and Melissa Miller, both of La Crosse.

Bryant Neises and Stephanie Churchill, both of Holmen.

Brian Olson and Sarah Craig, both of Holmen.

