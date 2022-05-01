Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 1

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Abel Anderson and Sybrina Mathison, both of Greenfield.

Benjamin Boebel and Alexandra Thompson, both of La Crosse.

Jason Bommer and Crystal Gordon, both of Holmen.

Ethan Dieter and Jenna Klukas, both of Holmen.

Nathan Fleming and Emma Anderson, both of La Crosse.

Connor Gossman and Monica Kreidermacher, both of Harmony.

Nathan Korish and Hannah Lamb, both of La Crosse.

Skyler Maass and Emily Phillips, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Otto and Lisa White, both of Greenfield.

Patrick Rothert and Kayla Krueger, both of Caledonia.

Jared Steigerwald and Harlee Maule, both of Bangor.

Cory Taylor of Onalaska and Margaret Justice of Rochester.

Jason Vrbsky and Bethanne Krueger, both of Holland.

Ryan Weigelt and Dana Tapia, both of West Fargo.

