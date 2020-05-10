Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 10

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Fredrick Buehler and Carolyn Larson, both of Onalaska.
Michael Estenson and Erinn Morris, both of Campbell.
Ross Kitson-Mactaggart and Jaiden Erickson-Perry, both of La Crosse.
Jesse Otto and Sarah Helmig-Olson, both of Onalaska.
Brian Quinn and Dacia Sawvell, both of West Salem.
Brian Weber and Megan Grinde, both of Campbell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today