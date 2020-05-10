You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 10
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 10

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Fredrick Buehler and Carolyn Larson, both of Onalaska.

Michael Estenson and Erinn Morris, both of Campbell.

Ross Kitson-Mactaggart and Jaiden Erickson-Perry, both of La Crosse.

Jesse Otto and Sarah Helmig-Olson, both of Onalaska.

Brian Quinn and Dacia Sawvell, both of West Salem.

Brian Weber and Megan Grinde, both of Campbell.

