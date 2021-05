Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 16

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Russell Boardman and Danielle Tower, both of Dakota.

Ian Clark of Jackson and Katrina Peterson of Medary.

Dakota Hickok and Kayla Lis, both of Onalaska.

Brandon Knudtson and Tyler Jeschke, both of West Salem.

Benjamin Mahnke of Onalaska and Brooke Wasser of Kaukauna.

Zachary Mathison and Megan Fortun, both of La Crosse.

Matthew Meulemans and Breanna Spears, both of Campbell.

Brayden Miller of Sparta and Naomi Ideker of La Crosse.

William Palmer of Faribault and Anna Rigden of La Crosse.

Marshall Peterson and Adell Jackson, both of La Crosse.

Benjamin Schafer of Holland and Makayla Luecy of Rockland.

David Schneider and Erin Nulty, both of La Crosse.

Andrew Sobkowiak and Julia Callaghan, both of West Salem.

David Spitzer and Victoria Feyen, both of Winona.