Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 17

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Eric Accola and Amy Jungerberg, both of La Crosse.

Ryan Burton and Shelby Stevens, both of Onalaska.

Mathew Butzler of Onalaska and Olivia Nommensen of Bangor.

Andrew Fuchs and Angela Lundstrom, both of Onalaska.

Kenneth Korpal II and Billie Fink, both of Holland.

Travis Korth and Sadie Williams, both of Burns.

Zachary Krogman and Marguerite Frazier, both of La Crosse.

Nicholas Lyden and Kristin Pfaff, both of Bangor.

Brandon McCauley and Kylie White, both of La Crosse.

Justin Neubauer and Rebecca Hendrickson, both of Onalaska.

Kenneth Nolte Jr. and Brittney Olson, both of La Crosse.

Daniel Russell and Hayli McGuire, both of La Crosse.

David Tarr and Elizabeth Hauke, both of La Crosse.

Jackson Unteriner and Alyssa Chapman, both of La Crosse.

