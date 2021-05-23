Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 23

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Jeffrey Becker and Patricia Evans, both of Burns.

Teddy Burch Jr. and Aileen Ledesma, both of La Crosse.

Sean Cooper and Ashley Jochimsen, both of Onalaska.

Daryl Decker and Patty Shawley-Goede, both of La Crosse.

Douglas Dresen and Judith Guengerich, both of La Crosse.

Dustin Ducharme and Danielle Stark, both of Onalaska.

Tyler Durr and Monica Bergs, both of La Crosse.

Jason Eggen of Onalaska and Lauren Komro of Holmen.

Benjamin Fredricks and Danielle Siam, both of Shelby.

Steven Gernhart and Raluca Balan, both of Onalaska.

Lee Johnson and Tanya Vaughn Greenwold, both of Holmen.

Tyler Lockington and Lindsey Blatz, both of Hamilton.

Emma Malloy and Mekaela Opsahl, both of Onalaska.

Thomas Ostrem and Jennifer Smith, both of La Crosse.

Ethan Ringlien and Madison Trimberger, both of Onalaska.