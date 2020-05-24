Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 24

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Ryan Brohmer and Kathleen Richardson, both of Holmen.
Nathaniel Ferkey and Alexis Hess, both of La Crosse.
Cordero Gilliam and Christina Robinzine, both of Onalaska.
Jayson Henderson and Shannon Russell, both of West Salem.
Kyle Klos and Aimee Zucco, both of West Salem.
Vincent Moldenhauer of Onalaska and Johanna Wieczorek of Chaseburg.
Courtney Olson and Dana Krokstrom, both of La Crosse.
Patrick Paulino and Molly Baker, both of La Crosse.
Michael Schuldt and Rebecca Wiemerslage, both of Onalaska.
