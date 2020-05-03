You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 3
editor's pick
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 3

{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Brian Bessert and Erica Moutsopoulos, both of La Crosse.

Nathaniel Dickens and Hannah Jensen, both of La Crosse.

Joseph Northwood and Rosanne St. Sauver, both of La Crosse.

Jason Reese and Mai Lee, both of Barre.

Anthony Schultz and Bailey Sauro, both of West Salem.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News