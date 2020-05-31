You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 31
These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:

Dominic Cypher and Chantal Danner, both of Campbell.

Andrew Dominick and Miranda Brumm, both of Barre.

Anthony Gelder and Sadie Gelder, both of Onalaska.

Jonathan Grana and Laura Albrecht, both of La Crosse.

Royce Pochowski and Andrea Happel, both of La Crosse.

Benjamin Stellick of Holland and Nicole Walski of West Salem.

