MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 8

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Deven Clark of La Crosse and Samantha Sorenson of New Lisbon.

Zachariah Dummer and Marcy Bahnub, both of La Crosse.

Jamie Heal of Onalaska and Heather Willis of Madison Lake.

Cory Jerome and Salina Jelen, both of Burns.

Bryan Johnson and Gabrielle Krimmer, both of Inver Grove Heights.

Kyle Letner and Megan Kendhammer, both of La Crosse.

Joshua Miller of Onalaska and April Lombard of Holmen.

Richard Nash and Melissa Mabry, both of Onalaska.

Joshua Navrestad and Sarah Keller, both of La Crosse.

Chad Pittman and Cari Harper, both of Holmen.

Justin Podella and Elizabeth Burritt, both of Lakeville.

Henry Sayner of Milwaukee and Kayla Lippe of Maple Grove.

Thomas Schindler Jr. and Rachel Goodwin, both of Rockland.

