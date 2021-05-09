 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 9
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 9

Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Robert Abraham and Anne Aldrich, both of Campbell.

Kyle Holzhausen of Hamilton and Nicole Sauter of La Crosse.

David Kempf and Linda McCarty, both of La Crosse.

Ryan Lussky of Holmen and Amanda Brown of Onalaska.

Glen Ness and Anne Cutrell, both of Denver.

William Persons and Jenna Bohr, both of Caledonia.

Ryan Priebe and Kira Alexander, both of Onalaska.

Connor Rumpca and Elizabeth Murray, both of Onalaska.

Matthew Steele and Leah Rentmeester, both of Onalaska.

Michael Williams of Lena and Nicole Pearson of Ham Lake.

