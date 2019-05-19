These people have filed for a marriage license in La Crosse County:
Joseph Beranek and Mary Carskadon, both of La Crosse.
Wesley Brandt and Arielle Stark, both of Onalaska.
Edwin Hunter and Shanna Hanson, both of La Crosse.
Rick Johnson and Tiffany Epps, both of West Salem.
Matthew Kalmes and Nicole Kearns, both of Rollingstone.
Timothy Kelemen and Kari Ostrander, both of La Crosse.
Tyler Kelemen and Dana Longhi, both of Holmen.
Benjamin Markworth and Sydney Skogen, both of La Crosse.
Craig Olson of Onalaska and Belina Mauss of La Crescent.
Elliott Pfuhl and Katherine Powers, both of La Crosse.
Micah Rupprecht of La Crosse and Felicia Songer of La Crescent.
Stephen Schmidt and Jenna Hanson, both of Onalaska.