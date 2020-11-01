 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Nov. 1
These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Billy Carpenter and Nadia Teale, both of Onalaska.

Carlton Defrane of Holmen and Susan Defrane of Onalaska.

Janine Gallo and Bethany Nelson, both of La Crosse.

Jeremiah Hagedorn and Alexis Reget, both of Onalaska.

Matthew Hartung and Bailey Netzer, both of La Crosse.

Andrew Ives and William Anderson, both of La Crosse.

Conner Knerzer of Campbell and Abigail Hoy of Holmen.

Nathan Peplinski and Samantha Clements of West Salem.

Barbara Pescan and Ann Tyndall, both of La Crosse.

Jacob Turvey and Heather Tourville, both of La Crescent.

David Wagner and Taylor Sprain, both of Holmen.

