Marriage licenses for Sunday, Nov. 14

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Thomas Bauer and Medora Nelson Ferris, both of La Crosse.
Joshua Sennes and Chloe Trainor, both of La Crosse.
Taylor Steele and Eugenia Gilert, both of Holmen.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today