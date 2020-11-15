Marriage licenses for Sunday, Nov. 15

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
- Daniel Box and Mallory Mosher, both of Crystal.
- Justin Brown and Elizabeth Wuensch, both of Hamilton.
- Jordan Fennigkoh and Lauren Graff, both of West Salem.
- Joseph Frick and Jonathon Mantooth, both of La Crosse.
- Brandon Gaethke and Anna Nowicki, both of La Crosse.
- John Helm Jr. and April Kerby, both of La Crosse.
- Rabecca Loeschen and Carmen Pizarro-Rodriguez, both of Holmen.
- Joshua Luba and Danielle Seitz, both of La Crosse.
- Lucas Morrissey and Carolyn Greene, both of Onalaska.
- Phillip Perish and Yuliya Gerasimova, both of Holmen.
- Alexander Stoikes and Brienne Shaker, both of Holmen.
- Andrew Yushta and Caitlin McKevitt, both of La Crosse.
