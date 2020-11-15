 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, Nov. 15
MARRIAGES

These people have filed for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

  • Daniel Box and Mallory Mosher, both of Crystal.
  • Justin Brown and Elizabeth Wuensch, both of Hamilton.
  • Jordan Fennigkoh and Lauren Graff, both of West Salem.
  • Joseph Frick and Jonathon Mantooth, both of La Crosse.
  • Brandon Gaethke and Anna Nowicki, both of La Crosse.
  • John Helm Jr. and April Kerby, both of La Crosse.
  • Rabecca Loeschen and Carmen Pizarro-Rodriguez, both of Holmen.
  • Joshua Luba and Danielle Seitz, both of La Crosse.
  • Lucas Morrissey and Carolyn Greene, both of Onalaska.
  • Phillip Perish and Yuliya Gerasimova, both of Holmen.
  • Alexander Stoikes and Brienne Shaker, both of Holmen.
  • Andrew Yushta and Caitlin McKevitt, both of La Crosse.
